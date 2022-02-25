Breaking: Paola’s Pain Clinic Raided Over Cannabis, Workers Arrested

UPDATE AT 14:15 – Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that the Anti-Drugs Squad raided the Pain Clinic earlier this morning in relation to the importation and trafficking of cannabis; an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated it was in relation to CBD products. A number of people are being interrogated by the police, and police investigations are underway.

Workers at The Pain Clinic in Paola have reportedly been arrested, with a number of them currently being held in custody at the Floriana Police Depot.

The arrests allegedly relate to the importation and trafficking of cannabis, police have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

In their own words, The Pain Clinic “provides innovative and alternative options to manage chronic pain and other illnesses that have not responded to conventional medication” and has become a prominent clinic providing options such as medical cannabis to patients.

Lovin Malta is informed that at least two workers – if not more – have been taken into custody, have had their phones removed and been advised to contact their lawyers.

Phone calls to Dr Andrew Agius, who runs the Pain Clinic, remain unanswered.

Back in November 2021, the government had clarified the island would completely legalise CBD oil and other products made from cannabis-derived compound once the December landmark cannabis reform bill passes into law.

“CBD products can be used for face creams, shampoos, clothing and other products, and even be used in coffee and tea. When this law passes, CBD products will be able to freely circulate in Malta.”