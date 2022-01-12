BREAKING: PN Calls For New Vaccine Rules To Be Scrapped: ‘People Have A Right To Take Their Own Decisions’

The Nationalist Party has come out against the new vaccine rules that are set to be enforced on 17th January, which will limit entry to bars, restaurants, gyms and other establishments to adequately vaccinated people.

“PN calls on the government to scrap the measures set to be introduced on the 17th January, which effectively make the vaccine booster mandatory,” the PN said this evening.

“Given that two-thirds of the country have already taken the booster while the less virulent Omicron has become the dominant strain in Malta, the PN believes the measures no longer strike the right balance between public health and people’s freedoms.”

“While PN fully supports the health advice to take the vaccine and the booster for both personal and public safety reasons, the party also believes in the rights of people to take their own decision, especially in the changing context of the pandemic.”

“Those who are sceptical of the booster are more likely to be convinced by medical advice from a trusted doctor than by being checkmated by the government. PN is confident that given the right information, people will be responsible in their choices and attitudes, while being more respectful towards others, especially those who are vulnerable.”