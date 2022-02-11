Breaking: PN’s Eve Borg Bonello To Contest Election And Becomes Youngest Candidate In Maltese History 

PN youth activist Eve Borg Bonello will contest the next general election, becoming the youngest ever candidate in Maltese political history. Borg Bonello, the 18-year-old president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart, was this evening approved as a candidate on the ninth and tenth district. The young politician rose to prominence in 2019 when she addressed crowds at a Valletta protest held after Yorgen Fenech was arrested as the main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Channeling Greta Thunberg, she accused Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of “stealing her future” and warned he had Caruana Galizia’s blood on his hands.

She would go on to describe the speech as the moment her life changed forever. “I would have considered a statement like that to sound hyperbolic a year ago, but the more time passes the more I’ve come to believe the opposite,” she said. “Looking back I just remembered feeling all at once angry, proud and terrified.” “I was furious at what a mafia gang did to our country and Daphne; I was immensely proud to see the good people of our rock standing up and fighting back and I was terrified when my life was threatened.” “Looking back, I still feel a whirlwind of those emotions. As I stepped down from the stage my parents’ arms engulfed me in a tight hug and I kept looking around trying to process that literal change was happening around us. It felt akin to standing on a page in a textbook.”

In 2021, Borg Bonello was appointed president of the PN’s teenage wing TeamStart, where she led a number of plucky stunts, including outside PBS, Parliament and the Labour Party’s headquarters. She has now decided the time has come to ramp her political journey up a few notches. Question is, could she become Hon. Eve Borg Bonello in a few months’ time? Do you think Eve Borg Bonello will make a good MP?

