BREAKING: Police Name Suspect Of Miżieb Manhunt As Aidan Bartolo
Police have identified the man currently suspect to a major manhunt near Miżieb as Aidan Bartolo.
In a statement, police confirmed they are searching for Bartolo “in connection with investigations related to operations that took place in Mellieħa today”.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police, even anonymously, by calling 21224001 or 119 or by messaging them through Messenger.
Details of the investigation are scant at this stage but TVM have reported that police are investigating Bartolo in connection with drug trafficking.
Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani has confirmed that police from the Drug Squad were tailing Bartolo when the suspect sped away, intentionally crashing into police cars in the process.
Gunshots were fired on the Mellieha bypass, near the roundabout leading up to Għadira, with police later confirming that they had fired the shots in an attempt to stop the man.
However, Bartolo managed to escape, abandoning his vehicle near Miżieb and fleeing on foot, triggering a massive manhunt.