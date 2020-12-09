BREAKING: Record-Breaking Cocaine Stash Discovered At Malta’s Freeport

د . إAEDSRر . س

Customs Malta has discovered the island’s largest-ever drug stash, it has just been announced.

The discovery was announced by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in a Parliament session today. The find is believed to be valued in the tens of millions of euro.

The exact weight of the bust has not yet been released – but it is said to be the largest in Malta’s history and originated from South America, according to sources Lovin Malta spoke to, with as much cocaine found in this one shipment as is usually found in an entire year at the Freeport.

