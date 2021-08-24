د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Standing Events Are Back For Vaccinated People And Booster Doses Will Start Next Month

Standing events are back with a limit of 100 vaccinated attendees while the roll-out of booster doses will begin next month, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said this morning.

The booster doses will be made available for immunosuppressed individuals and elderly home residents as of 13th September and standing events will be allowed as of 6th September.

Those who are eligible for the booster will soon be sent a letter with the time.

Fearne provided the news during an MEIA meeting, more information on the specific structure will be elaborated in the coming days.

Fearne added that the pandemic is actually at its worse since it began with the highest number of global positive cases and a world-wide dominance of the delta variant that’s causing devastation.

However, the COVID-19 situation in Malta is stable with 37 patients in hospital and two in the ITU.

80-90% of critical cases are unvaccinated, Fearne informed.

He also explained that while the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from contracting COVID-19, it helps against serious complications and illnesses.

Meanwhile, the newly established walk-in clinics have vaccinated 60,000 people.

