Breaking The Internet? Google, Gmail, And YouTube Amongst Sites Facing Downtime Worldwide

From Google and Gmail to Google Drive and YouTube, some of the biggest websites out there are experiencing some major downtime all around the world.

According to downdetector.com, most users reported issues with the aforementioned websites at around 12.50pm.

Other websites or services experiencing downtime include Google Classroom, Google Meet, and even Pokemon Go.

From those who reported problems on YouTube, 47% couldn’t access the website, 44% couldn’t watch videos, and 7% couldn’t even log-in.

On the other hand, 79% of users who reported problems with Gmail couldn’t log-in, 14% couldn’t use the website, and 6% couldn’t receive messages.

