د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Breaking The Internet? Google, Gmail, And YouTube Amongst Sites Facing Downtime Worldwide

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From Google and Gmail to Google Drive and YouTube, some of the biggest websites out there are experiencing some major downtime all around the world.

According to downdetector.com, most users reported issues with the aforementioned websites at around 12.50pm.

Other websites or services experiencing downtime include Google Classroom, Google Meet, and even Pokemon Go.

From those who reported problems on YouTube, 47% couldn’t access the website, 44% couldn’t watch videos, and 7% couldn’t even log-in.

On the other hand, 79% of users who reported problems with Gmail couldn’t log-in, 14% couldn’t use the website, and 6% couldn’t receive messages.

Are you experiencing downtime on these websites?

Let us know in the comment section

READ NEXT: Seven Months Later: Francesca Zahra Faced Disciplinary Action For Her Viral TikTok Dance

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK