Brian Tonna, Karl Cini And Nexia BT Associates Granted Bail In Corruption And Money Laundering Case

Former Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Manuel Castagna, Karl Cini and Katrin Bondin Carter have been granted bail by the courts.

They have been charged with a host of criminal charges stemming from two magisterial inquiries.

All four have been asked to sign a bail book twice a week and to follow a curfew. They are banned from travelling and will have to submit their travel documents in court.

Tonna and Cini have been released against a deposit of €60,000 and a personal guarantee of €90,000. Castagna was granted bail against a deposit of €30,000 and a personal guarantee of €45,000, while Bondin Carter has been granted bail against a €30,000 deposit and €30,000 personal guarantee.

The magistrate’s decree was met with sighs of relief from the accused and their family members.

The four have been detained at Corradino Correctional Facility since March 20th when they were charged following the completion of two magisterial inquiries.

The first magisterial inquiry was into the allegation that Tonna had transferred €100,000 in kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Both Tonna and Schembri claimed that the transferred funds were the repayment of a loan Schembri had given Tonna when the latter was going through separation proceedings.

The second investigation centred around €650,000 transferred from Schembri to former Allied Group managing partner Adrian Hillman.

Stephen Tonna Lowell is representing Tonna and Cini. Michael Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb are representing Manuel Castagna.

Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are representing Bondin Carter.

Gianella De Marco is appearing for KBT Holdings.

