Bring Back Trade Schools Instead Of Raising Malta’s Compulsory Education Age, Teachers’ Union Head Proposed

Malta should re-introduce trade schools instead of raising the compulsory age, the head of the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has proposed.

Graham Sansone spoke to Lovin Malta after the Chamber of Commerce called for the mandatory education age to be raised from 16 to 18, a proposal that was met with fierce criticism by the Malta Union of Teachers.

He confirmed that he too has several issues with raising the mandatory education age, including the simple fact that there aren’t enough teachers to cope with the increased demand it would entail.

This is over and above infrastructural concerns that there isn’t enough physical space to cater for so many more students and general economic concerns that raising the mandatory education will result in a decline in tax revenue from 16-18-year-olds in the labour market.

Indeed, Malta has an estimated early school-leaving rate of 16.7%, down from 23.8% in 2010 but still the highest percentage in the EU.