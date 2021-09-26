‘Bring It On, We Have Nothing To Hide’: Joseph Muscat Hits Back At New Egrant Investigation Report

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has hit back at calls for potential deeper investigations into Egrant, calling for investigators to “bring it on” in a new public statement.

His words come after a report that investigators looking into Pilatus Bank – a controversial bank believed to have been used for financial crimes in Malta – had called for further investigations into whether the bank had issued a $1 million payment to the offshore Panama company Egrant, which had been alleged to belong to Muscat’s wife, Michelle Muscat.

The potential transaction had been revealed by former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova

“I have not seen the expert report and do not know its contents but I am quite clear in saying that anyone can investigate whatever they want,” Muscat said.

“I hope the United States are asked whether there was any money which was given to my wife or myself, if they have not been asked already,” he continued. “Neither myself, nor my wife or family have anything to do with Egrant or with any transaction, as already concluded by an independent inquiry.”

Muscat referred to a magisterial inquiry that had found no evidence linking Egrant to the Muscats and also found falsified signatures in alleged declarations of trust that were handed to him by then Malta Independent editor-in-chief Pierre Portelli.