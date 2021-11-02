British Colonial Homes in St Julian’s Under Threat By Six Storey Development

A row of British colonial style terraced houses in St Julian’s is under threat after applications were submitted to turn two of the five buildings into a six-storey apartment block.

The application, submitted by applicant Justin Zammit Tabona and architect Reuben Sciortino, looks to demolish the existing building and its gardens, retain its facade, and transform the unique set of buildings into a 17 residence apartment block.

Residents in the area have raised alarm that it could set a worrying precedent for the area – and will set in motion the development of the other similar buildings on the street.

A similar application has been shot down in 2010.

The terraced series of five houses are typical of British colonial architecture dating to the 1920s/30s. The houses with projecting collonaded porches are set back from the street and access to the front door is by means of a bridge traversing a sunken yard which serves to provide light to the basement level.

The houses on Sacred Heart Street, St Julian’s are stylistically very similar to the row of houses at Guardamangia Hill, Pieta which houses were scheduled by MEPA as Grade 2. They share similar architectural features and date from the same period.

The approval of the proposed application would lead to a domino effect and irretrievable loss of architectural history.

Still, it remains to be seen whether the PA will even listen – since it has regularly steamrolled over residents concerns.

What do you think of the proposal?