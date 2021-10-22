British Teen Arrested Over Series Of Sliema Thefts And Redirecting €10,000 From Job

A young woman has been arrested over a series of thefts that occurred between November 2020 and March of this year.

The woman, who is English, lives in Rabat and is just 18 years old, was arrested following investigations by the Ħamrun District Police.

Footage from security cameras in a complex in Sliema indicate that the teen was behind a spate of thefts from at least three different stores.

Beyond this, the police said the woman is believed to have redirected over €10,000 in transactions from a company she was working with, to the detriment of the company.

She is expected to be tried in court this morning while under arrest. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech will be overseeing the case.