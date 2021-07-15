Brown Sludge Is Soil, Not Sewage, Said Owner Of Splash And Fun

The brown sludge that was leaking into the sea of Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq was not sewage, according to the owner of Splash and Fun Patrick Vella.

Vella reached out to Lovin Malta to explain the discoloured liquid that was seen pumped into the blue sea of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq behind the water park and he assured that it wasn’t sewage.

However, authorities have told Lovin Malta that they are investigating the environmental impact of the leak on the area.

“The main pipe that the park uses to draw sea water for our pools broke. Since it is around two metres underground, soil entered the pipe and was pushed into the sea. This is why it was brown in colour”, he said.