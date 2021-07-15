Brown Sludge Is Soil, Not Sewage, Said Owner Of Splash And Fun
The brown sludge that was leaking into the sea of Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq was not sewage, according to the owner of Splash and Fun Patrick Vella.
Vella reached out to Lovin Malta to explain the discoloured liquid that was seen pumped into the blue sea of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq behind the water park and he assured that it wasn’t sewage.
However, authorities have told Lovin Malta that they are investigating the environmental impact of the leak on the area.
“The main pipe that the park uses to draw sea water for our pools broke. Since it is around two metres underground, soil entered the pipe and was pushed into the sea. This is why it was brown in colour”, he said.
He further assured that it is “definitely not drainage, simply clean water mixed with soil”.
“We are working around the clock to solve the problem, but rest assured that the broken pipe will not be used before it is repaired,” he continued.
He also added that this occurred yesterday during the late afternoon and that this morning “people were enjoying themselves in the sea”.
“We apologise to the people that were swimming during that time, purely a fault beyond our control.”
He added that ERA officials were on site to confirm his claims.
However upon reaching out to officials, Lovin Malta was told that “the ERA is investigating the matter in relation to environmental impact and already communicated with the local operators, including Splash and Fun. ERA also alerted other entities to check, including WSC and health authorities”.
