‘Brutal And Terrifying’: Four Years In Prison For Maltese Man Who Broke Baby Daughter’s Leg And Beat Partner

A 30-year-old man has had his four year prison sentence confirmed over a brutal beating that has been described as “brutal and terrifying” by a Maltese court.

Oglive Grima’s appeal over the sentence he was given for his violent behaviour was rejected, and the court heard details of how Grima terrorised his partner and his seven-month-old daughter. He also has another son with the victim.

The case goes back to 2017, when Grima was first convicted of grievously injuring his daughter, assaulting his partner and holding her against her will, TVM reported. She was only released after police were forced to intervene and let her out of the house.

Grima had destroyed the victim’s mobile phone and iPad, and was keeping her locked up in a room with thick sheets covering the windows so neighbours would be unable to see or hear the abuse taking place.

On one shocking occasion, the victim took Grima’s phone and called her own father for help.

She recounted that in response to this, Grima grabbed a carry-cot – with the baby inside – and threw it on the bed “violently”. Then, he began punching and hitting his partner’s face, head and feet – and when she grabbed the baby to protect her, Grima kept hitting them “like a punching bag”.

A medical assessment of the baby found she had a fractured leg, as well as bruises and scratches on her neck and face. Experts said these wounds could not have been self-inflicted, noting the baby had not yet even learned to walk.

Grima denied the charges against him, saying he never beat his daughter and that she had fallen off the bed when he was arguing with his partner.

In response to this, the Court noted that his continuous aggressivesness towards his own family was not involuntary, and that he showed no remorse in court when hearing he had fractured his own baby daughter’s leg.

Finding that Grima did not show any will to change his life around, the Court denied his appeal and reconfirmed his four year prison sentence.

