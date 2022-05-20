Brutal: Malta Would Have Come Dead Last In Eurovision If Jury’s Votes Weren’t Recalculated

The saga of Malta’s loss at the Eurovision Song Contest this year hasn’t ended, with new insights into the votes showing support for the island’s entry was actually lower than previously thought.

Emma Muscat’s I Am What I Am placed 16th out of 18 songs in the semi-finals, leading to Malta failing to qualify for the finals.

This vote is made up of both a public vote and a jury’s vote, and the jury’s vote had placed Malta in 12th spot.

However, after six countries were found to have broken rules by trading votes, Eurovision authorities recalculated the votes using aggregate scores – and the newly released numbers show that things could have been even bleaker had the Eurovision authorities not stepped in.

After looking at the votes from Poland, San Marino, Romania, Georgia, Montenegro and Azerbaijan, it was found that the jury’s votes would have placed Malta in 18th place – dead last.