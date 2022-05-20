Brutal: Malta Would Have Come Dead Last In Eurovision If Jury’s Votes Weren’t Recalculated
The saga of Malta’s loss at the Eurovision Song Contest this year hasn’t ended, with new insights into the votes showing support for the island’s entry was actually lower than previously thought.
Emma Muscat’s I Am What I Am placed 16th out of 18 songs in the semi-finals, leading to Malta failing to qualify for the finals.
This vote is made up of both a public vote and a jury’s vote, and the jury’s vote had placed Malta in 12th spot.
However, after six countries were found to have broken rules by trading votes, Eurovision authorities recalculated the votes using aggregate scores – and the newly released numbers show that things could have been even bleaker had the Eurovision authorities not stepped in.
After looking at the votes from Poland, San Marino, Romania, Georgia, Montenegro and Azerbaijan, it was found that the jury’s votes would have placed Malta in 18th place – dead last.
We took the liberty of recalculating the semi-final 2 result with the irregular votes by these 6 countries. In the end, no changes in qualifiers. As always, cheating doesn’t pay off. #Eurovision https://t.co/8l98x4QLfm pic.twitter.com/kq6Wea54ew
— ESC Discord (@ESCdiscord) May 19, 2022
You can find a breakdown of each country’s votes below:
Malta has never placed dead last in the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.
The day after the loss, Emma Muscat released her album, which features I Am What I Am, though she didn’t return to the island to speak to fans.
Since then, a number of ideas for the island to potentially perform better in future – including sending a “joke” song as well as updating the entire approach – have led to some soul-searching among the Maltese Eurovision community.
