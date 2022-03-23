BTW – Here’s What Your Numbers Need To Look Like To Make Sure Your Vote Is Valid In Malta

It’s the big day this Saturday 26th when Malta’s election season comes to a head and every voter gets to make their voice heard – if they write the appropriate numerals correctly, that is.

Malta’s voting system allows for votes under specific criteria, with numbers on the voting document needed to be written in specific ways.

You cannot tick, shade out or cross the box near your preferred voting candidate – you need to use numbers, starting from 1, and they need to be written in a very clear way, such as seen below: