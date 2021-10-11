Budget 2022: Free Bus Rides For All Maltese Residents Confirmed For Next Year To Make Public Transport More Appealing

Every Maltese resident will benefit from free public transport effective from next year.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced this decision in his budget speech, confirming it will apply to locals who own a tallinja card but not to tourists.

It is intended to incentivise more people to use the bus, therefore reducing traffic from the roads.

Elderly people and youths already benefit from free public transport and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia recently confirmed the government is exploring making it free for everyone by 2030.

Now the process has been sped up significantly and will be implemented next year.

This move towards universal free public transport comes amidst a national discussion on a Malta metro, with government-commissioned studies proposing a system with three lines and 25 stations, a project that would take up to 15 to 20 years to complete.