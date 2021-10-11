Budget 2022: Heads Of Schools To Receive €10,000 To Help Materially-Deprived Students

The government will be investing €1 million for heads of schools to help students who do not have access to certain basic resources.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the measure during this evening’s budget speech, during which he stressed the government’s belief that it had a moral obligation to ensure that no student was left behind.

In a relatively affluent country like Malta, he said, it was unacceptable for students to not be able to fully participate in school because of a lack of resources.

Through the announced measure, the head of every school in Malta, from kindergarten to secondary school, will receive €10,000 to use as assistance for students who require it.

Caruana said the government would be trusting heads of schools to use the funds as they see fit.

