Budget 2022: Malta’s Student Will See Stipend Increase By 10% And Will Be Able To Work 25 Hours A Week 

All university students and post-secondary students will see their monthly salary increase by 10% from next year, Caruana said.

The minister is currently delivering his budget speech in Parliament, where he announced the increase.

Students in post-secondary education will see a 10% increase in their stipend and will be allowed to work for up to 25 hours a week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced.

The government pays a stipend to all students in Malta in order to help them cover the costs related to their studies.

Malta has one of the highest rates of early school leaving in Europe, a factor that has been identified as a major problem for Malta’s economy going forward.

The amount received depends on several factors, including the level of education being pursued, the type of course, as well as whether or other factors related to students’ socioeconomic status.

Caruana also announced that students who work up to 25 hours a week will be eligible to continue receiving a stipend. The limit is currently 20 hours a week, meaning students will be allowed to work for an additional five hours a week while continuing to receive a stipend.

The minister also announced that the government would be embarking on an extensive renovation program of Malta’s schools.

It will also be increasing schemes to encourage more students to take up apprenticeship programs.

What do you make of this proposal?