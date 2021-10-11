Budget 2022: Tasty €150 Grant For Restaurant Staff And Thousands Of Other Workers In Malta Announced

Workers who earn under €20,000 a year, who are employed in one of five sectors and who work the graveyard shift or “atypical” hours will be given a benefit of €150, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced.

The measure, announced in the 2022 Budget, will apply for people who work in manufacturing, hotels and restaurants, transport and storage, wholesale and retail, and administrative services.

Eligible workers must work atypical hours – to weekend and night shifts.

It is intended to make these jobs more attractive at a time of serious labour shortages, a problem that has been repeatedly flagged by players in the hospitality industry.

Caruana estimates it will benefit around 40,000 workers, with the bonus equivalent to around 10%, if not more, of their income.

Meanwhile, tax for part-time work will be cut from 15% to 10%, while the cap on overtime income eligible for reduced tax rates will increase.