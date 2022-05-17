Budget Airline Wizz Air To Set Up Subsidiary Airline In Malta

Wizz Air, the budget airline several travelers know and love, will set up Wizz Air Malta, a subsidiary airline stationed on the island.

The announcement came from Minister For Transport and Infrastructure Aaron Farrugia, and followed months of discussions between the Civil Aviation Directorate, Transport Malta, Wizz Air, and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

By setting up in Malta, the airline will base a substantial amount of aircrafts in the country, increasing the number of 9H airplanes in the local fleet.