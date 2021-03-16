Buġibba Breakwater To Get Major Facelift As Plans To Construct Ferry Terminal Are Unveiled

Buġibba’s breakwater is set to receive a major facelift after Transport Minister Ian Borg unveils plans to extend Malta’s ferry transport service from Valletta, Sliema and Cottonera to St. Paul’s Bay.

Plans include constructing a safer landing facility and passenger terminal, a longer 180-metre breakwater to replace the existing one as well as a 37-metre jetty. The extension will increase shelter for fishing boats and other small vessels moored in the area, as well as better platforms for berthing and mooring of cruise boats.

A small ferry terminal including a sheltered ticketing and waiting area will also be built for commuters travelling to Sliema, Valletta or Cospicia by sea.

The idea behind the plans, the Minister said, is to offer alternative means of transport for all.

“We want Malta’s reputation in the maritime sector to remain at the top. As a government we are once again committed to continue our work in favour of more security, which will continue to seal our country’s name as one of quality, confidence and reputation,” Minister Ian Borg said.

Infrastructure Malta is proposing to build a small ferry terminal, including a sheltered ticketing and waiting area for commuters using this mode of travel to get to the existing ferry stops in Sliema, Valletta or Bormla.

As of 1st June 2021, shipping operators can start providing transport services by sea between the Grand Harbour, Valletta and the Mġarr Harbour by fast ferry.

What do you make of the plans?