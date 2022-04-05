‘Build Bridges Not Walls’: Maltese Foundation Plans To Unite Russians And Ukrainians Through Rugby
In a show of solidarity, the Brain Foundation and UM Wolves Rugby have called on Russian and Ukrainian nationals to unite in the name of sports.
The initiative would see persons from either country made eligible for free rugby training from 6th April up until the end of the season.
Lovin Malta reached out to Marco Ortica, the Brain Foundation’s Head Coach, to learn more about the initiative.
“We will make them work together on the pitch. Sport in general, but especially rugby, can build bridges instead of walls,” he said.
“We don’t take sides, we offer a chance to communicate. Especially for players with disabilities.”
While most organisations in Malta have launched schemes, initiatives or charities to help Ukrainians in the wake of the war in the east, we are rarely made to see the hand extended to Russian nationals following the nation’s military action against Ukraine.
The gesture warrants some thought after Russian communities have often found themselves cast aside, even if they do not share the opinion that military action on their nation’s part was justified.
Regardless, the Brain Foundation has reached out to the Embassy of Russia in Malta as well as the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Malta.
