‘Build Bridges Not Walls’: Maltese Foundation Plans To Unite Russians And Ukrainians Through Rugby

In a show of solidarity, the Brain Foundation and UM Wolves Rugby have called on Russian and Ukrainian nationals to unite in the name of sports.

The initiative would see persons from either country made eligible for free rugby training from 6th April up until the end of the season.

Lovin Malta reached out to Marco Ortica, the Brain Foundation’s Head Coach, to learn more about the initiative.

“We will make them work together on the pitch. Sport in general, but especially rugby, can build bridges instead of walls,” he said.

“We don’t take sides, we offer a chance to communicate. Especially for players with disabilities.”