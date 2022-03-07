Bulgarian Food Courier Fighting For His Life After Serious Crash In Żejtun

A food courier has been left seriously injured and at risk of dying after a crash in Żejtun last night.

Police were informed of an incident in Triq il-President Anton Buttiġieġ, Żejtun, at around 7.45pm last night. The accident occurred between a 38-year-old Bulgarian man driving a Honda 600 Hornet motorcycle and a 63-year-old man from Żejtun driving a Mitsubishi L200.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was confirmed to be in a serious condition.

The 63-year-old as well as a female passenger in his vehicle were not injured.