Bulgarian Food Courier Fighting For His Life After Serious Crash In Żejtun
A food courier has been left seriously injured and at risk of dying after a crash in Żejtun last night.
Police were informed of an incident in Triq il-President Anton Buttiġieġ, Żejtun, at around 7.45pm last night. The accident occurred between a 38-year-old Bulgarian man driving a Honda 600 Hornet motorcycle and a 63-year-old man from Żejtun driving a Mitsubishi L200.
The motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was confirmed to be in a serious condition.
The 63-year-old as well as a female passenger in his vehicle were not injured.
From initial indications, the motorcyclist was heading in the Bir id-Deheb direction as the vehicle was emerging from a side road.
Remnants of the courier’s food delivery were visible across the crash scene.
Members of the police as well as the Civil Protection Department were on scene to assist as Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace has opened an inquiry into the accident.
Photos: Francesca Attard, Matthew Vassallo for TVM
