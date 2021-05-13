Bulgarian Woman At Risk Of Dying After Being Struck By Car In St Julians

A Bulgarian woman is at risk of dying after she was struck by a car in St Julians earlier today.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Triq Birkirkara.

According to a police report, the 32-year-old woman was hit by a Fiat Punto driven by a 43-year-old Norwegian woman.

A medical team arrived on site and the Bulgarian woman was transported to Mater Dei Hospital. It was later certified that she was suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.