Bulgarian Worker Dies In Three-Storey Ħamrun Construction Site Fall

A 50-year-old Bulgarian worker has died after falling from a height of three storeys while working at a construction site in Ħamrun.

In a statement this afternoon the police said that a request for assistance at a site in Triq Karmnu Abela in Ħamrun was made at roughly 11am this morning.

The police said the Bulgarian national who resides in St Paul’s Bay, was working on a construction site in the street when he fell.