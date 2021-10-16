Bulgarian Worker Dies In Three-Storey Ħamrun Construction Site Fall
A 50-year-old Bulgarian worker has died after falling from a height of three storeys while working at a construction site in Ħamrun.
In a statement this afternoon the police said that a request for assistance at a site in Triq Karmnu Abela in Ħamrun was made at roughly 11am this morning.
The police said the Bulgarian national who resides in St Paul’s Bay, was working on a construction site in the street when he fell.
A medical team was dispatched to the scene but he was pronounced dead on site.
This latest incident is the latest in a series of construction site accidents. Last month, another migrant worker, Lamin Jaiteh, was reported to have fallen from a considerable height while working at a construction site.
The contractor responsible for the site has since been charged with a raft of health and safety-related offences.
A magisterial inquiry has been launched.
Rest in Peace