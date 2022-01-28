Bullying Incident Referred To Child Protection Services, Malta’s Education Minister Reveals

A shocking bullying incident captured on footage has been referred to Child Protection Services as well as the College Psychosocial Team, Education Minister Clifton Grima has confirmed.

“I’ve never been one to hide. The video circulating is unacceptable because this behaviour goes against all principles we believe in,” Grima wrote on social media.

“I condemn all forms of violence or bullying and all necessary action is being taken to help the victim as well as the perpetrators.”

The video, which was sent exclusively to Lovin Malta, shows the girl, aged 12, attacked by a group of students outside of school. She is punched, kicked, and has her hair pulled by several aggressors as she’s thrown to the ground; children can be heard making vicious remarks as she tries to protect herself from the punches.

The school, which shall remain nameless, was immediately informed and went beyond its powers to address the issue, given that the incident happened outside the school.

Grima also revealed that the college administration has made a request for increased presence and supervision in the area.

A police report was filed soon after the incident. However, no action can be taken given the age of the students, who are between 11 and 12 years old. The law says that criminal action cannot be taken against minors under 14.