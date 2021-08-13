Bus Driver Injured In Selmun Hill Accident That Caused A Traffic Nightmare

A bus driver was injured during a traffic accident in Selmun Hill, Mellieħa this evening, with the incident causing a traffic nightmare for several commuters.

Malta Public Transport said in a statement that one of its buses was involved in a traffic accident in Selmun Hill at around 6.40pm.

“The incident was immediately reported to the authorities and our Control Room also launched an internal investigation immediately, including CCTV footage of the accident,” MPT said.

“The footage shows a black vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding into the front of the bus. The company is informed that the bus driver was injured and taken to hospital by an ambulance.”

“While our thoughts are with the injured persons at this time, the company would like to thank the respective authorities for their immediate response and assistance. ”

Authorities closed off Selmun Hill as a result of the accident, forcing traffic to pass through Miżieb, resulting in complete gridlock, with drivers even switching off their engines at points.

A commuter described the situation to Lovin Malta as “total chaos” and said she had been stuck in the same spot for around an hour and a half.

Did you experience the traffic chaos in Mellieħa today?