Bus Driver Who Refused Entry To Wheelchair User In Malta Faces Internal Action

A bus driver who refused entry to a wheelchair user will face internal action, Malta Public Transport has told Lovin Malta.

The customer first took to social media to detail the incident, which happened on Sunday 4th July at 11am.

“I was the victim of abusive and discriminatory behaviour just because I use a wheelchair. For no apparent reason, the driver unilaterally refused to allow me to get on the bus, even though the bus was empty,” the person said.

“He was very rude, ending up closing the bus door in my face while I was asking him the reason for his decision. You can imagine how upset I was, especially since in this heat and due to my condition, I could have easily ended unconscious.”

“I have been in Malta for two years, and although there have been occasions where people create problems to people who use wheelchairs like myself, for e.g. by parking in front of a pavement ramp; but this is the first time that I have encountered such dismissive and discriminatory action in my regard.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson at Malta Public Transport revealed that they had reached out to the customer in question and will be addressing the issue internally.

“The incident has been investigated by our health and safety team including viewing the CCTV on board our buses, and the passenger has been informed accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

“All public transport buses are accessible to wheelchairs and the company is committed to providing a service to all, without discrimination.”

“We would like to extend an apology to this passenger and assure him that the necessary internal action including training will be taken to ensure that this does not happen again.”