Business Lobbyist Urges People Not To Find Loopholes In Malta’s COVID-19 Rules: ‘Let’s Make This Happen’  

Philip Fenech, the deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs, has urged people to follow the spirit of the new COVID-19 restrictions and not try and find loopholes.

“Let’s get our act together,” Fenech said on Realta last Monday. “People often call for stronger restrictions and harsher fines, but while enforcement is important, we ultimately have to make it happen through our own behaviour.”

“It’s useless if whenever restrictions are announced, we don’t look at the spirit of it, but try to be devious and pass through the backdoor instead like we saw last weekend.”

He said Malta’s tourism industry still has an opportunity to get something out of the summer season, noting how the likes of Cyprus, Spain, Greece, and Portugal have already pledged to welcome vaccinated British tourists, or those who test negative for COVID-19, from May when the UK is set to lift its travel restrictions.

“Let’s make the best of the next few weeks. Our vaccination rate will increase, more supplies will come, and if we’re all responsible, we can make it by summer.”

“While our summer won’t be like it was in 2019, we’d start the slow long road towards living together in these different circumstances.”

He told Lovin Malta that his statement is even more valid now that the government has basically placed Malta into quasi-lockdown.

“With the new restrictions we have more of an opportunity to give it all we have, and we will make it if we pull the same rope,” he said.

