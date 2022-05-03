Watch: Retail And Business Hub Opening Soon In The Central Business District

Hunting for some brand new modern offices that marries functionality with fun? That’s exactly what Avenue 77 aims to do. Accommodating full serviced plug and play offices and leased open plan floors starting from 400sqm with underlying parking facilities, Avenue77 is not just a work space, it provides a variety of amenities for leisure too. 1.Serviced Plug & Play Offices

With workers spending at least 40 hours a week at the office, the aim is to create a space which is conducive to productivity. That’s why Avenue77 has made it a mission to offer spaces that encourage a lively and active environment. Attention to detail has been given to include adequate ventilation systems, plenty of natural light and an ergonomic design. Avenue 77 is a welcoming office hub with social events being organised throughout the year by the Hospitality Team. Tenants will have full visibility to the monthly events through the Avenue 77 app. 2. Leased Offices

Creating a space that works for you and your team becomes simple at Avenue 77. The community is growing rapidly. Remaining space available includes ready to be tailored open plan offices & terraces starting from 450 sqm finished off to the highest specifications. Tenants have full access to Meeting Facilities provided for by the business centre, all located under the same roof. Whether you’re organising a training session, need to present an important pitch, or need to record a podcast, it’s all possible at the click of a button. Nothing is a hassle at Avenue 77! To facilitate matters and because time is of essence, Avenue 77 can team you up with the project’s designers to plan out the space according to your company’s requirements. The Avenue77 app provides tenants access to the offices and the business centre, allows you to book meeting rooms, receive notifications of visitor arrivals whilst also keeping you informed of all the community’s happenings. 3.Unwind, shop and dine

The Welcome Lounge located at street level, welcomes all guests to the offices and Business Centre alike. The Hospitality team will ensure all administrative concierge services are met. With community culture being at the forefront, Avenue77 events allows tenants to connect amongst themselves on a social level. A variety of restaurants and bars are available for both tenants and the general public making it very convenient for tenants to catch up with friends, colleagues or clients at their work place during or after work hours. For those who prefer to work out in their break or after work, fitness facilities are also available. A variety of retail outlets brings more convenience to the work place. What would you do if you could create your very own, tailor-made, office space? Meet Ian Busuttil Naudi as he comes up with his perfect environment complete with some perks.

If you want to make Avenue 77 the home for your business or have some questions, give Amanda a call at +356 9900 4016. Make sure you check out the Avenue77 website for a virtual tour and access to floor plans. Tag a company that would strive at Avenue 77!