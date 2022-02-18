Bringing out the best in your team is super important when it comes to growing your business – which is why having a space that tailors to your every need is crucial to the smooth running of the show. With an open-plan design that can house anywhere from 20 to 200 employees, Avenue 77 isn’t just a workspace, it’s a place to collaborate. Leading the way into the era of absolute connectivity, here are the top three things that will blow your mind when you make Avenue 77 the brick and mortar space for your business. 1. Technology

The whole office is in your pockets thanks to the Avenue 77 app. Notifying you instantly when a visitor arrives and making it a million times easier to book a meeting room are just two of the amazing things this app can do. Long gone are the days of running up and down the steps as this app will tell you when your delivery has arrived so all you have to do is wait for a notification. Offering complete internet telephony services, employees can be reached no matter where they are – making hybrid working a dream. 2. Hospitality

With loads of fresh air, ergonomic lighting, a bomb design and oh so many amenities – this workspace will turn your frown upside down in no time. Building a close-knit community is what Avenue 77 is all about, trying their best to make the Monday Morning Blues non-existent, or at least less. Support services, a place to collaborate, and an exciting line-up of events await at Avenue 77. Fostering a professional and dynamic workplace, colleagues, partners, and guests will all benefit from a gym, pharmacy, convenience store, and some beautiful outside spaces, among others, to give you that well-needed break. Avenue 77 is a workspace that takes care of all your holistic needs. 3. Sustainability

Some people think that the grass is always greener on the other side, but Avenue 77 have made it one of their missions to take care of what we have now. Focusing on how to move forward whilst not posing a threat to nature, these offices are designed to blend technology and nature. With a BREEAM certification of Very Good, Avenue 77 focus on health and well being whilst making use of low impact materials and reducing their overall waste creation. Avenue 77 also make it easier for you to reduce your emissions when arriving at work. Providing you with a whole load of pay-as-you-use packages for e-bikes, car-sharing, and e-scooters, you can leave your car keys at home! There are even charging points for electric cars and getting there by public transport is super simple.



What would you do if you could create your very own, tailor-made, office space? Meet Kim and Andreas as they construct their perfect environment complete with some perks.

If you want to make Avenue 77 the home for your business or have some questions, give Amanda a call on +356 9900 4016. Make sure to have a look around their website where you can even access the floor plans for this hybrid working space. Giving you the opportunity to get in the zone or mingle with your co-workers – Avenue 77 is the space to create. Tag a budding business!