This Local App Is Redefining the Future of Accounting in Malta

From the creators of Bolt and Time to Eat, comes a newly launched third localized app, designed especially for all you freelancers, small business owners, and accountants in Malta. Introducing Binderr, the tap and go accounting app that makes bookkeeping easier than ever before. We’ve all been there. You’ve got slammed at work, your calendar is getting hard to navigate, and it dawns on you that you have missed the end of the tax year. Great…

Bookkeeping doesn’t have to be this hard when Binderr provides you with all the tools you need to make sure your taxes are never late again. As an added perk, you’ll receive a notification to remind you about your VAT return, which you can choose to submit with the tap of a button. A new way to tackle those numbers

Jacob Appel, Zak Rose, Sofya Tarnalitskaya

Binderr combines cutting-edge technology with immersive design to ultimately reduce your time spent battling with financial admin, making your bookkeeping a seamless experience, and allowing you to get back to the things that bring you joy. Whilst Binderr is in full swing transforming Malta’s financial eco-system, they have designed a product that benefits the accountants as much as it does the small businesses and freelancers. “If you are a simple business, you should be able to automate most of your accounting process whilst embracing and understanding that accountants serve a fundamental purpose for many businesses. Binderr isn’t about eliminating the accountant, but a platform designed to improve the relationship between small businesses and accountants.” – Jacob Appel, CEO and founder of Binderr

Filing your tax and VAT returns is easier than finding someone you actually want to swipe right on. Looking for something more involved? Binderr helps you foster a long-term relationship with an accountant. Just looking for some advice before submitting your paperwork? Binderr’s ‘Find an Accountant’ service helps match you with the right one for the job! Choose from an array of professionals suited to your business model and enjoy the luxury of being able to compare quotes and obtain good pricing, all by filling in a quick form directly on Binderr’s ‘Find an Accountant‘ webpage. They make choosing the right accountant easier than finding someone you want to swipe right on. Keep track of all your transactions

Binderr continues to climb Malta's tech-space ladder with new features being brought to you consistently, starting with the launch of bank integration. Binderr keeps track of all your transactions in real-time, updating and categorising your expenses instantly, all while you get to benefit from knowing your accounts are always up to date. If you're still feeling sceptical about how all of this is possible in one app, put Binderr to the test with their 7-day free trial, available for both Android and Apple users out there.