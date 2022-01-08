Call For Collaborations: Create Your Next Big Project With Lovin Malta

Calling all creators, filmmakers, business-minded innovators – great things happen when people work together, which is why we’re looking for our next big collaborations for 2022. With a number of successful projects launched in 2021 alone, we are on the look out for the next game-changing project or concept to hit the Maltese islands. No matter whether you want to create a film, develop and launch a product, or just need someone to spread the word on your latest initiative to the people of Malta and Gozo, we are here to make it happen. Our collaborations so far Since Lovin Malta’s inception in 2016, we have really looked into diversifying the companies and people we work with, to present a whole array of projects to the public. From online to offline, our all-out campaigns are aimed at helping smaller creators reach a wider audience. Xarabank: a move to the online space Continuing the legacy of its televised programming, we took Xarabank onlne, breathing new life into one of the islands’ most popular shows of all time, handling marketing, sponsors and working with the showrunners to help reach an audience of 100,000 people. This helped cement our position as Malta’s number one home for online video.

Creating a tangible brand experience both online and offline Teaming up with Souvenirs That Don’t Suck we launched two highly successful merchandising lines with associated 360-degree marketing campaigns. Kicking off in 2020 with our Kwarantina Collection, and following up with the 2021 April Fools campaign The Planting Authority, we created lighthearted merchandise, with a portion of our proceeds going to the Richmond Foundation. These were all marketed through the launch of Lovin Malta’s own brand new online store Lovin Deals.

Entering the world of print Malta and Gozo were rocked by the story of Daniel Holmes and his jail sentence for cannabis possession and cultivation.With his release from prison and subsequent ban from the islands, Holmes was eager to find a publisher to tell his story, and for us, this was an opportunity to explore a whole new medium.

Daniel Holmes: A Memoir From Malta’s Prison is Lovin Malta’s first publication, and the first run of the Holmes’ memoir sold out when it was launched in late 2020. It was followed-up by an e-book release in March 2021.

Putting on a show Working with local event management and production company Ovation, we ended our first edition of the Lovin Music Awards by putting on our first-ever live show. Featuring a slew of special musical guests including Ira Losco, Maxine Pace, Red Electrick and The Travellers, the event turned out to be a massive success and refreshed the local music awards scene.

Supporting business from the ground up FreeHour has established itself as the islands’ foremost app for students. Founded in 2017, Lovin Malta saw the potential of the company from day one. As a minority shareholder, it helped guide the business development of FreeHour from startup to the fully-fledged media platform it is today.

Pushing the boundaries for documentaries and local projects With an ever-growing audience of 450,000+ followers across our major social media platforms, we call on anyone with an interesting project, film or concept to get in touch with us, as have the following.

With Bulletproof Culture we helped create a marketing and distribution campaign (featuring trailers and cross-platform promotion) for the 1000km Run For Rebecca documentary, following the story of Tommy Wallbank, friend to the late Rebecca Zammit Lupi and his efforts to raise money for Puttinu Cares.

This was followed by the Bulletcamp initiative, offering classes to people across Malta and Gozo during the most recent partial lockdown, and now we are working closely with Bulletproof Culture as official media partners on Project Robin Hood.

And speaking of bringing brands to the forefront, our repeated work with Invent3D has seen them produce each of our awards for all the editions of the Social Media Awards (SMAs) and the Lovin Music Awards (LMAs). The brand itself was interestingly also an award nominee at the 2021 edition of the SMAs.

Finally, we continued building upon our commitment to local mental health projects, collaborating as the official media partners for OLLI.chat (alongside Richmond Foundation and Epic), and Kif Int? (alongside SANCHO, Richmond Foundation, Amigos Initiative, and Jon Mallia).

How to kickstart your project with Lovin Malta No matter what stage you’re at, we want to hear from you. We are opening our doors to any and all kinds of projects. Films, events, books, podcasts, online show concepts – the sky’s the limit! Simply get in touch with us via email on [email protected] and share your idea with us.

Speaking of innovative new campaigns… Be sure to be be on the lookout across our social media platforms as we bring you the latest updates and content on the first-of-its-kind Shark Tank Malta show!

