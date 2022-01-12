We are currently in the process of reviewing your individual plans, proposal and projects and will be in touch with you in the coming weeks.

The response has been incredible! Just last week, we kicked off 2022 with a special Lovin Malta call for collaborations aimed at creators, filmmakers, business-minded innovators and just about anyone with a great idea, and we are overjoyed with the number of requests received.

With such an overwhelming response, rest assured will be getting back to everyone so don’t worry if you have not received an update just yet .

If you still haven’t hit ‘send’ on that e-mail, fret not – we still want to hear from you! Send over any ideas you have to [email protected] at the earliest

From your wildest ideas to the most daring dreams for Malta and Gozo, we want to hear from you and make your vision a reality.

Send in your proposals and stay tuned for future updates.