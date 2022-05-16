7 Emerging Start-Ups: Here Are This Year’s Creative Business Cup Malta Finalists

Going strong for the past couple of years, every single start-up that has a creative flair to it has had the opportunity to come forward and take part in the Creative Business Cup. Going head to head on a national level – only seven start-ups have made it to the final round. Considered to be the Olympics of creative start-ups, the Creative Business Cup is made up of a whole network including some of the world’s brightest leaders and innovators who are disrupting the way things are run. Seven Maltese businesses have been picked as the cream of the crop when it comes to innovation, idea and implementation. Check out what these final seven Maltese start-ups have to offer. 1. Dukes Avenue Ltd.

Encapsulating travel, beauty, fashion and lifestyle in one easy to read blog, Dukes Avenue aims to empower women from all walks of life. With product reviews, restaurant recommendations and so much more, Dukes Avenue is a community. 2. Invent 3D Ltd.

The concept of 3D printing has opened up a whole new world filled with possibilities that we’ve never seen before. From manufacturing, materials to creating a truly unique gift, Invent 3D can work in, around and even outside the box. 3. MegaWoop

Being the most digital creative cup finalist, MegaWoop is a blockchain-based platform that uses NFTs to bring the general public and social media influencers closer together. MegaWoop’s whole aim is to become the link between influencers and everyone else in a gamified approach. 4. Samba Ltd.

Bringing African glam to our islands – Samba Ltd is a start-up bespoke clothing line that allows you to add your own personal touch to any garment. Using 100% imported African wax print material, all of their products are of premium quality. 5. SORĠI

Revamping Malta’s construction scene, SORĠI takes the massive amount of waste created by the construction industry and gives it a second life. Creating gorgeous furniture that just makes you want to stop and marvel at it, SORĠI aims to get us to slow down and enjoy the beauty of life. 6. The Wonderer’s Tome

Dedicated to bringing well-written and gorgeously designed content, their aim is to create unique words and immerse users into a whole new world. Specialising in tabletop games, their main focus when creating titles is the narrative. 7. Trotteo

Everybody wants to travel the world and Trotteo is making managing all of your booking, passes and direction super simple. Being your go-to travel companion, you can access everything you’ll ever need to leave the country with one simple app. Making sure that Malta’s creative economy continues to thrive, every single creative business cup finalist will have the opportunity to help their creative business scale-up including 10 hours of access to business spaces at the Creative Incubator; professional mentoring by Culture Venture, follow-up by Arts Council Malta and Malta Enterprise; and access to the Creative Business Network. All seven creative business cup finalists will be put to the test one last time on the 20th May to see which start-up will be crowned the winner and get the opportunity to fly up to Copenhagen to represent Malta. Whoever is chosen to represent Malta will fly up to Copenhagen this June and join 80 other creative start-ups from across the world. Giving young businesses the opportunity to network, meet potential investors, and even win some prizes – good lick to all 7 finalists. Tag someone who would love one of these ideas!