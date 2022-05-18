Results Are In: These Are Malta’s Most Popular Brands

Branding and consumer knowledge are the cornerstones to getting your label at the forefront of everyone’s mind. It can be a challenging task, but identifying Malta’s most popular brands and more importantly, learning from them are the first steps to taking your brand to the next level. Having a well known and loved brand is super important when it comes to finding new clients and ensuring they keep coming back. Finding out your clients’ demographics, background and even future intentions can help you course-correct your business plan to achieve the success you’re looking for. Being the first brand people think of is an invaluable asset and some of Malta’s biggest brands know it well. But which ones are leading the pack?

EMCS has revealed a two-year-long study which provides a complete report on brand value and consumer perception of different brands on our island. It’s the first of its kind. Giving crucial insights into consumers’ behavioural tendencies, this market research will help companies know how everyday people view their brand and importantly, what exactly goes through someone’s head when they’re going to make a purchase. Focusing on automobiles, soft drinks, insurance companies, chocolate brands, supermarkets and clothing – the study is a complete 360 degrees view of the whole market. With a sample of 800 individuals participating in the study, here are the brands that came out on top. Malta’s most popular brands are: 1. Go Mobile 2. Cisk 3. Farsons

And these are the leaders in their respective sectors: 🚙 Automobiles → Toyota 🍹 Soft drinks → Coca Cola 🚦 Insurance Companies → GasanMamo 🏪 Supermarket → Lidl 🍫 Chocolate → Cadbury 👔 Clothing → Tommy Hilfiger And what about those international brands we love so much? 1. Nike 2. Toyota 3. Adidas

Gaining insight into your consumers' patterns and behaviours is an invaluable piece of knowledge, especially if your company falls under the six categories that EMCS have focused on in their 82-page report.