Watch: It’s Now Illegal To Spend €10,000 Cash On Luxury Goods In Malta

The way cash transactions are made has changed. You can still use cash for various purchases, but big buys for specific items are a little different now.

This law dictates that cash transactions on luxury goods over €10,000 are now illegal on our islands.

With various EU member states already having this law in effect with harsher restrictions, and the European Union in talks to transform this law into an international one, this is not something that was created specifically for the Maltese Islands.

This law helps to fight crimes, reduce the use of drug money, decrease the possibility of money laundering, and reduce tax evasion by creating an obstacle to large cash purchases.

Check out which items this law applies to below.