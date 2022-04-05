Employment Report: Malta’s Workforce Has Increased And So Have Salaries

Keep up with the changes that are occurring in the workforce through The Evolution of Employment report conducted by Keepmeposted and EMCS. This study gives us a pretty unique insight into our island’s present, past and future. The report delves into all sorts of details, presenting a thorough analysis of the Maltese labour market over the past decade, analysing the kinds of jobs that are being created, the value they’re adding to the economy, and which kinds of people are working in them. From construction making up only 6% of Malta’s workforce to the arts, entertainment, and recreational sectors generating the highest GVA in 2019, mainly driven by the gaming industry – Keepmeposted have broken down tons of valuable data collected over the last 10 years and turned numbers into a fully comprehensive report for the public to utilise. Check out The Evolution of Employment in Malta report by Keepmeposted created in collaboration with EMCS and have a look at their findings in the video below.

Keepmeposted explores and provides insights into the gender pay gap and the rise of remote working in the wake of COVID-19, with a forecast of what the Maltese employment landscape might look like a few years from now. A lower unemployment rate, better salaries, and more women joining the workforce every day means that the future is looking bright for Malta!

Cranes might be everywhere you look but the report conducted by Keepmeposted revealed that the construction industry only makes up 5% of the total Maltese economy. With only 6% of the entire Maltese workforce forming part of the construction industry, it is pretty amazing how much a small percentage of the country can get done. It’s this 6% that are building homes for their friends, families, and future neighbours. With a 70% increase in gross salary, things were looking bright for the Maltese workforce. On a steady climb upwards ever since 2011, the only way is up! If Malta stays on the path of greatness that it is currently on, then the predicted trajectory of our economy looks quite promising.

Long gone are the days when women are expected to be homemakers. Put on your power suit and join the rest of the women who form part of the working world. With a 79.5% increase in female employment, everyone can contribute to the workforce. Looking at how the people who move this country forward has changed over the past decade, Keepmeposted found out that the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.6%, and is projected to drop even more to 3.5% in the coming months. With more and more people getting out of the house and getting to work on projects they love, the downward trend in unemployment means an upward trend in happiness.

Living through a pandemic and trying to maintain some semblance of normality was something that everyone struggled with during these trying times, this report showcases how the workforce in Malta has adapted and transformed over time. Don’t forget to download the full report here to stay informed on the latest employment and economic findings. Tag someone who needs to stay posted!