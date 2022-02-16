We’re Hiring! Join The Team As Lovin Malta’s Newsroom Administrator

Are you a detail-driven person with an interest in news and current affairs? Do you want to form part of a dynamic newsroom that drives the islands’ most followed media house? If you think you have what it takes, Lovin Malta is looking for an administrative assistant to the Editor-in-Chief and newsroom to join our ever-growing team! We’re looking for an administrative assistant to help the newsroom with the day-to-day operations and bring their talents to the team. You’ll be helping distribute content on all things Malta and Gozo using a cross-platform approach to reach over 450,000 readers and followers.

If you’re detail-orientated, have great organisational skills, and a passion for the hustle-and-bustle of the country’s news cycle, we would like to hear from you! Your job will see you liaising directly with the Editor-in-Chief, the newsroom and our Internal Marketing team – and will be entrusted with ensuring everything runs smoothly – whether that’s handling communication, distributing Lovin Malta’s content, or helping with video production. Working with the newsroom, you’ll get a first-hand experience with the many cogs that make the Lovin Malta clock tick.

What qualifications are we looking for? Here at Lovin Malta, we employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. You don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work, and each person will be assessed on his or her own merit. Applicants who have writing skills and understand the latest trends in SEO, social media and other forms of digital marketing will have an edge.

How do I apply? Think you’ve got what it takes to join our team? Click here to apply and be sure to include a CV and covering letter. Remember: our roles are super competitive so don’t hold back in your applications! Share with someone who would be perfect for the job!

