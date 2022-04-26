Opening An Account For Your Business In Malta Can Now Take 10 Minutes

Starting up your very own venture is a super exciting time. Designing the logo, picking your colour palette and finding your unique brand voice are some of the highs that come with the creation of your company. But, managing your own brand also means needing your own business account. Trying to open up a new business account can be a headache. With banks stuck in tradition, mountains of paperwork, high fees, and long wait times – opening a business account can take days on end. Long gone are the days filled with struggles – wamo will have you set up within 10 minutes flat!

With the wamo business account you gain access to a super flexible account, complete with smart cards, lightning-fast transfers and innovative QR code payments to speed things along, amongst a whole lot more. This payment solution gives small and medium-sized businesses the control they need to set them up for success. With new features being added and varying verticals being worked on, wamo is the solution for your business. Setting up a wamo business account takes 10 minutes – so what are you waiting for to get cracking on your business finances? Here’s what you can do with wamo Different Accounts

With your newly opened wamo business account, you can create a whole host of sub-accounts for any reason you may need. Each unique account can be assigned to a specific employee whilst also giving them access to varying features within the business. If you need three different accounts to manage your business expenditure, team expenses, and personal finances, you can do that too. Allowing you to create a new sub-account for each employee, project, savings pot, or anything else you may need – a wamo account will make keeping track of various accounts a breeze. There is the option to request virtual or physical debit cards for your team members, and with real-time figures being displayed on the app, you can keep an eye on your team’s spending with one click. Payments

A wamo business account makes payment transactions as easy as pie. Any SEPA or SWIFT payments can be done simply and quickly thanks to the wamo business account. You can also convert and send any of the G10 currencies with ease. Moving money from your account to your suppliers is also super simple as you search them by name and transfer funds from your account to theirs without any account details. Having a wamo business account also helps you save on any hardware costs as you can create a unique QR code where customers can affect payments directly to your account. wamo has dedicated customer service keeping its users as happy as can be. Constant communication between the wamo team and their clients ensures that working relationships remain a priority. If you want to have total control over your finances, opening a wamo business account is the way to go. Easy payments, multiple accounts and a 10-minute flat set-up all make wamo the smart choice. Tag a budding business!