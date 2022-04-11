Tech Forward And Taking Care Of Employees: This St Julian’s Based Company Is Leading The Way

Paving the way into a tailored approach when it comes to technological solutions, River Tech is looking for some new talent to help them reach their objectives. Who is River Tech?

These guys aspire for growth by providing custom solutions with plans to extend to different markets. With their ethos being strongly customer-oriented, they build software catered to their clients needs. They’re actively growing and are now tapping into other sectors such as Sportsbook, Fintech and Affiliation. River Tech invests in its staff and recognises that everyone has a say in the final product. Creating tailor-made solutions perfect for any industry – these guys dedicate all their success to their team. Each workforce member has a voice and is motivated to use it.

With workspaces in Malta, Gozo, Poland and looking to expand in Cyprus and Dubai, you can stay all cool and comfy at home and work in any of your chosen offices because with their hybrid work pattern, flexibility is inevitable. Their ever-changing and constantly improving tech stack means that River Tech is always at the forefront of any innovation. They are keeping everyone in their team updated continuously. Being one of the leading innovators in providing high-quality software and tech services, they take the approach whereby cutting-edge technology drives product development and is a driving force behind their work. Using automation frameworks and the latest deployment techniques – River Tech is making waves. Forefront Technology and Operations

Working in small teams and valuing quality over quantity, the harmony created within this team of individuals is a direct testament to how vital teamwork is. Resulting in a more successful business team, River Tech simply thrives. You can learn the latest trends in technology and stay up to date with the best tech gurus out there. Some of the Tech they focus on is;

Kotlin

Java

Redis

Kafka

Angular

JavaScript & TypeScript

.NET Core

Orleans

AWS

Docker

Kubernetes If the technologies they use are not enough to get your blood pumping, then have a look at their benefits program: Career growth

Helping you climb the ladder of success and reach your full potential; River Tech gives you the space you need to transform and grow. Offering internal growth, you can climb the ranks and truly feel like you are responsible for the company’s success. Giving you the space to achieve your perfect version of a work-life balance, River Tech offers flexible working hours and the opportunity for you to pitch any ideas you might have to the team. Employee wellness

Showing how much they care about their employees, your health and mental well-being matter at River Tech, they understand that life always comes with surprises, so they offer extended occasional leave such as birth, emergency, and bereavement leave. Together with gym memberships, educational support, private health and dental insurance, and even a sports budget available to each employee – you are spoilt for choice. For the Foodies and Social Butterflies

Fuelling their employees, River Tech make sure that everyone always has enough food. Providing everyone with scrumptious lunches, snacks for days and enough drinks to last a lifetime –you’ll never go hungry. Free lunches prepared by local chefs ensure that each employee is well-fed and encourages a balanced diet. You can also look forward to movie nights, cocktail parties and so many different events to bring the whole team together. Removing the stress of work from the interaction, these year-round events help transform the team from co-workers to family.