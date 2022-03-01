With the work-from-home culture taking the world by storm, finding an environment that makes you excited to get out of bed and trek to the office in the mornings has become a rare find. Empowering small businesses, artists, solopreneurs and those looking to kick-start their career – Meet Binderr, the team of creatives that have built Malta’s first business finance app, with the aim to solve your small biz accounting troubles. From creating customised invoices to filing your VAT returns – Binderr has your financial needs covered.

Meet the Team Having a great balance between work and play, the guys and gals over at Binderr know the value of a healthy work-life balance. The team looking to push Binderr to the forefront of innovation on Malta’s financial tech horizon are seeking a like-minded individual who is just as passionate about the opportunities and prospects of Malta’s growing FinTech sector. Beginning their journey back in 2020, Binderr launched with a clear-cut vision for the future of Business Finance in Malta. They set out with the goal to empower businesses with financial tools and resources required to derive real value from the exact task businesses struggle with the most: Accounting. They have built an app that’s user-friendly and designed to make small business accounting processes faster and easier, yet robust enough to be used and loved by accountants. Binderr provides its users with truly localised software and integrated automation that so many accountants in Malta have been waiting for.

Become a go-getter Looking for a change of scenery? Binderr’s full-time Sales Executive role is currently up for grabs, with their headquarters located in the beautiful SOHO offices, your future workplace also happens to be great for a midweek networking sesh. For this role, you’re not applying for just any job. You’re applying to become part of the close-knit team culture they have fostered in a workplace that believes in a flat hierarchy. What does working in a flat hierarchy mean? Being able to put yourself in other people’s shoes, taking strong initiative, being passionate, and throwing some fun into what you do every day would make you an excellent fit. Think you belong at Binderr?

If you are the puzzle piece that Binderr is looking for then you will get; €3,000 gross monthly salary

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan

€2,000 yearly allowance for any IT equipment you may need

€100 monthly allowance for personal, mental and spiritual training

Access to the off-site SOHO gym

And a free lunch cooked by a great chef every day. Eager to become a part of their exciting start-up journey, but scared that you don’t 100% meet all the requirements? Apply anyways! Binderr values enthusiasm and passion over experience, and it never hurts to try. Tag someone who would thrive at Binderr!

