Are You Malta’s Next Social Media Sensation? We’re Hiring Social Media Executives

Obsessed with Instagram aesthetics? Incessantly scrolling through your TikTok’s For You page? Well if you ever wondered whether you could turn your social media indulgence into an actual job, we’ve got some very good news for you. Lovin Malta is looking for Social Media Executives to curate and create content for some of the islands’ largest and fastest-growing online platforms, including our official Instagram and TikTok profiles.

What does a social media executive do? We’re looking for creative and hardworking team players to join our team on a full-time basis. If you have a passion for visuals and all things Malta and Gozo, experience with Instagram and TikTok, and above all a good work ethic, this job could be perfect for you! A keen eye for detail, a creative streak, a continual willingness to learn, and a great team-spirit and positive attitude are all key to the role. During your time with Lovin Malta, you’ll be exploring new ways to expand our Instagram and TikTok following and engagement, learn the ins and outs of social media management, and create new long- and short-form content.

You’ll also get the chance to front your own online shows, reaching a combined audience of over 160,000 followers on our Instagram and TikTok platforms alone!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

How to apply Ready to dive headfirst into the world of social media? Head on over to our recruitment site and check out the position of social media executive. Remember, our job opportunities are highly competitive, so be sure to include a CV, covering letter and be sure to sell yourself! And if you think you or anyone you know could be a perfect fit within Lovin Malta, check out our other openings right here.