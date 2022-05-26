There Are New People In Charge Of Malta’s National Lottery And They’re Promising To Shake Things Up
After 18 years of being run by Maltco, Malta’s national lottery has changed hands, with the IZI Group now taking control of it.
The IZI Group, which also runs the Dragonara Casino and the IZIBET platform, set up a new company called National Lottery plc, which won the concession following the expiration of Maltco’s contract.
Unveiling the new brand at the Mdina Ditch last night, IZI Group’s chief commercial officer Franco De Gabriele pledged that the national lottery will be run in a manner that represents the people of Malta and their historic connection with national lottery games.
“We are proud that after 18 years since the privatisation of the national lottery of Malta in 2004, the lottery will be operated for the first time by a wholly-owned Maltese company, whose mission is to provide the market with a service that is local, innovative and of the highest levels of quality,” De Gabriele said.
“Our first decision was to re-establish ‘National Lottery’ as the corporate brand, restoring the name after a very long absence. This is the first step towards bringing back the national identity of this national concession, a service provided by the Maltese to the Maltese.”
“The Group is also very excited to bring to market improvements to the existing products, new products to enrich the current product portfolio and an investment in systems to ensure that the service offered is the highest standards built on the most rigorous of compliance frameworks.”
He also promised to implement digital innovation “that will put Malta on the global map” and work with the authorities to eradicate all forms of lottery abuse.
The changeover will officially take place on 5th July, with the first lotto draw earmarked for Saturday 9th July 2022 at 8:35pm.
