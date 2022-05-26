There Are New People In Charge Of Malta’s National Lottery And They’re Promising To Shake Things Up

After 18 years of being run by Maltco, Malta’s national lottery has changed hands, with the IZI Group now taking control of it.

The IZI Group, which also runs the Dragonara Casino and the IZIBET platform, set up a new company called National Lottery plc, which won the concession following the expiration of Maltco’s contract.

Unveiling the new brand at the Mdina Ditch last night, IZI Group’s chief commercial officer Franco De Gabriele pledged that the national lottery will be run in a manner that represents the people of Malta and their historic connection with national lottery games.



“We are proud that after 18 years since the privatisation of the national lottery of Malta in 2004, the lottery will be operated for the first time by a wholly-owned Maltese company, whose mission is to provide the market with a service that is local, innovative and of the highest levels of quality,” De Gabriele said.

“Our first decision was to re-establish ‘National Lottery’ as the corporate brand, restoring the name after a very long absence. This is the first step towards bringing back the national identity of this national concession, a service provided by the Maltese to the Maltese.”