Malta’s Cannabis Law Is Here… So When Can You Start Buying Some Legally?

Malta’s landmark cannabis bill has been approved by Parliament, but people will have to wait a few months before they can go and purchase the plant or its seeds from a licensed association.

The delay might be some sad news for many, but well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that the government is trying to ensure that it follows all good governance rules while setting up the structure to a brand new market to the country.

Failing to do so could be disastrous for the radical initiative and ministry officials are eager to ensure that the new legislation does not start on the wrong foot, especially when some people oppose the bill.

“We cannot afford any mistakes,” sources told Lovin Malta.

The Ministry was coy of specifics but insisted that the public will be informed on the way forward in the coming days and weeks.

“The Government worked hard in order to provide a robust legislative package. Similarly, we intend to be as ambitious in its application and implementation on the ground,” a spokesperson said.

However, Lovin Malta is informed that government attention will be focused on setting up the Cannabis Authority, which involves employing a new complement of people to occupy the new government body.

Meanwhile, Lovin Malta has been assured that no jobs or contracts will be issued through direct order, with the government adamant that it will not sacrifice good governance requirements for a rapid rollout of the new system.

Once that’s done, the Cannabis Authority can start the licensing process with prospective cannabis associations required to be set up as NGOs.

It’s an arduous process that needs to be done, but sources were clear that the system will be in place as soon as possible.

In terms of a timeline, sources hope that licensed associations will be up and running by latest March or April 2022.

Until then, people will still be allowed to carry up to 7g and grow four plants at home and not face criminal action.