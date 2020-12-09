Cabinet Approves Draft Legislation To Remove Four-Year Divorce Clause

Malta’s Cabinet has approved a draft legislation that will be bring amendments to the island’s divorce laws, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

Without going into many details, he welcomed the much-needed changes. One of the biggest reforms is expected to be in regards a clause where separating couples must prove informally that they’ve been separated for at least four years before they can go ahead with a divorce.

“Over the last weeks, I asked whether the present law still makes sense when it’s creating injustice among several people,” Abela said.

“Our proposals will decrease the pain and difficulties these people are finding themselves in, among them children, by changing the time requirements one must wait to be granted a divorce,” he continued.