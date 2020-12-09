Cabinet Approves Draft Legislation To Remove Four-Year Divorce Clause
Malta’s Cabinet has approved a draft legislation that will be bring amendments to the island’s divorce laws, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.
Without going into many details, he welcomed the much-needed changes. One of the biggest reforms is expected to be in regards a clause where separating couples must prove informally that they’ve been separated for at least four years before they can go ahead with a divorce.
“Over the last weeks, I asked whether the present law still makes sense when it’s creating injustice among several people,” Abela said.
“Our proposals will decrease the pain and difficulties these people are finding themselves in, among them children, by changing the time requirements one must wait to be granted a divorce,” he continued.
Abela’s post comes after the Opposition Party asked when the reforms would be tabled.
Divorce was legalised in Malta following a heated 2011 referendum, with current PN leader Bernard Grech among the most vocal in the anti-divorce camp. However, Grech has since changed his opinion on divorce, even challenging the government on dragging their feet over these much-needed reforms.
Under current Maltese law, it is stated that a second referendum must be held if the four-year clause is to be removed. However, it seems that the government may have found a way to remove the clause without calling a referendum.
“We are determined to continue pushing our agenda of change, and we will continue working so that the realities of these families are no longer ignored or hidden under the carpet,” Abela ended.