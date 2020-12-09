د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Cabinet Approves Draft Legislation To Remove Four-Year Divorce Clause

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Cabinet has approved a draft legislation that will be bring amendments to the island’s divorce laws, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

Without going into many details, he welcomed the much-needed changes. One of the biggest reforms is expected to be in regards a clause where separating couples must prove informally that they’ve been separated for at least four years before they can go ahead with a divorce.

“Over the last weeks, I asked whether the present law still makes sense when it’s creating injustice among several people,” Abela said.

“Our proposals will decrease the pain and difficulties these people are finding themselves in, among them children, by changing the time requirements one must wait to be granted a divorce,” he continued.

Abela’s post comes after the Opposition Party asked when the reforms would be tabled.

Divorce was legalised in Malta following a heated 2011 referendum, with current PN leader Bernard Grech among the most vocal in the anti-divorce camp. However, Grech has since changed his opinion on divorce, even challenging the government on dragging their feet over these much-needed reforms.

Under current Maltese law, it is stated that a second referendum must be held if the four-year clause is to be removed. However, it seems that the government may have found a way to remove the clause without calling a referendum.

“We are determined to continue pushing our agenda of change, and we will continue working so that the realities of these families are no longer ignored or hidden under the carpet,” Abela ended.

What do you make of these new divorce proposals?

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyer Hits Back At Damning Council Of Europe Report

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK