Cabinet Changes Expected In Justice, Tourism, Education And Energy Ministries In Impending Reshuffle

Justyne Caruana and Clayton Bartolo are expected to form part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s new Cabinet following a reshuffle currently underway at Castille.

Caruana, the former Gozo Minister who was made to resign due to revelations about her husband’s friendship with Yorgen Fenech, is expected to take over as Education Minister, replacing Owen Bonnici.

Moreover, it is expected that Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Clayton Bartolo will take over as Tourism Minister instead of Julia Farrugia Portelli.

There are also changes expected in the justice and culture sectors. Bonnici is likely to get Culture as Jose Herrera gets Justice. Edward Zammit Lewis and Michael Farrugia are likely to not form part of the new Cabinet.

Earlier this week, Edward Scicluna announced that he was resigning as Finance Minister, leaving the role vacant for a successor. Clyde Caruana, who was recently co-opted into parliament, is the clear favourite for the role, being an economist by trade.

Former Labour MEP Miriam Dalli was also given a chair at parliament and is expected to form part of the new Cabinet, with indications that her portfolio could be related to energy and climate change.

A reshuffle is imminent with indications that Prime Minister Robert Abela has been holding one-on-one meetings with various parliamentary secretaries and ministers throughout the day.

This will be the first reshuffle since Abela became prime minister 10 months ago.

