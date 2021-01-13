Cabinet Rejects Pardon For Daphne Caruana Galizia Hitman Vince Muscat

Malta’s Cabinet has rejected a pardon request from Vince Muscat, one of the three alleged hitmen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

Times of Malta reports that the Cabinet to discuss the issue on Monday. Prime Minister Robert Abela allegedly told the Cabinet that he had received legal advice to not grant Muscat a pardon.

Muscat has been angling for a pardon for the better part of a year, insisting that he provided crucial information to investigators that led to the arrest and charge of middleman Melvin Theuma.

He has requested a pardon in return for information on the Caruana Galizia murder, which will reportedly implicate suspected bomb makers Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, and other serious crimes.

Muscat, colloquially known as Il-Koħħu, has implicated a sitting minister in a “very serious” crime.

Muscat was arrested and charged in connection with an attempted heist of HSBC’s Qormi branch in 2010. The Degiorgio brothers. who also allegedly took part in the assassination, were linked. The masterminds behind the Qormi heist, a €1 million hold-up in 2007 and an attempted hold-up of a security van carrying €2.8 million remain unknown.

Given their murder of Caruana Galizia, there are also questions as to whether the men were involved in the spate of car bombings that occurred in the lead-up to the assassination.

There had been 19 car bombs between 2010 and 2017. With practically all of the victims linked to the criminal underworld, they were often forgotten by the Maltese public while authorities found many dead ends.

The last fatal one was Caruana Galizia. There have been no car bombs since, barring a failed attempt in Fgura, which quickly led to arrests.

