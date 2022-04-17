Cafe Del Madre: Cloistered Nuns Apply For Rooftop Therapy Pool In Valletta

Valletta’s St Ursula’s Monastry, which houses some of Malta’s cloistered nuns, could get a rooftop therapy pool if a planning application is approved.

The application, which was filed by Mother Superior Sister Agnes Zammit, looks to demolish a green area on the roof of the building and replace it with a therapy pool.

The monastery has been in Valletta since the 1500s after cloistered nuns were moved from Birgu to Malta’s current capital city. Cloistered nuns strictly separate themselves from the affairs of the external world – choosing to live their lives within the monastery’s walls.

Architect Matthew Cachia Caruana is behind the design of the project. The plans are currently awaiting an official recommendation from the PA. However, several authorities have already greenlit the project.

What do you think of the plans?